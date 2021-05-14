Need to get out of the house? Here’s what’s going on this weekend
Art in the Park, Dine Around at Century Square, the Dr. Seuss Experience and Drag Boat racing are all happening this weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re itching to get out of the house this weekend there are many events happening all over the Bryan, College Station area. From drag boat racing to outside art there’s something for everyone this weekend.
Art in the Park
For the first time ever, Art in the Park is coming to College Station’s Central Park for kids to learn and play with many different kinds of art. The free event, sponsored by the College Station Noon Lions Club, will be held Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Activities include:
- Art stations
- Giant chess and checker boards with how-to-play instructors
- Outdoor games
- Children vision screening
- eyeglass recycling
- Chalk art
- Therapy animals from Aggieland Pets with a Purpose
- Live music
Dine Around at Century Square
In an effort to celebrate Century Square’s culinary scene and raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Century Square is holding it’s first Dine Around event. Guests can sample signature bites, wines, beer and cocktails from 15 restaurants. The event will be Saturday, May 15 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will go towards the BVFB.
There will be live music on The Green and shops will be open. The following restaurants are participating in the event:
- 1791 Whiskey Bar
- Clean Juice
- Harvest Coffee
- Hey Sugar
- Hopdoddy
- I Heart Mac & Cheese
- Mo’s Irish Pub
- Piada Italian Street Food
- Pokeworks
- PORTER’S
- Sharetea
- Star Cinema Grill
- Sweet Paris
- The Canteen
- Tiff’s Treats
Dr. Seuss Experience
If you don’t mind a drive to Houston, you can be immersed in nine Dr. Seuss books in an interactive experience fit for all ages. The Dr. Seuss Experience is at George R. Brown Convention Center and is making its first debut in the United States. Get sucked into the worlds of Cat and the Hat, The Lorax and more in the fun and educational exhibits.
To learn more about the Dr. Seuss Experience, click here.
To learn more about tickets, click here.
Southern Drag Boat Association Season Opener
SDBA is having their season opener race at Lake Bryan. From May 14-16 boats will be out racing on the water. Races start at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
