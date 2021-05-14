Need to get out of the house? Here’s what’s going on this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re itching to get out of the house this weekend there are many events happening all over the Bryan, College Station area. From drag boat racing to outside art there’s something for everyone this weekend.

Art in the Park

For the first time ever, Art in the Park is coming to College Station’s Central Park for kids to learn and play with many different kinds of art. The free event, sponsored by the College Station Noon Lions Club, will be held Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Activities include:

Art stations

Giant chess and checker boards with how-to-play instructors

Outdoor games

Children vision screening

eyeglass recycling

Chalk art

Therapy animals from Aggieland Pets with a Purpose

Live music

Dine Around at Century Square

In an effort to celebrate Century Square’s culinary scene and raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank, Century Square is holding it’s first Dine Around event. Guests can sample signature bites, wines, beer and cocktails from 15 restaurants. The event will be Saturday, May 15 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will go towards the BVFB.

There will be live music on The Green and shops will be open. The following restaurants are participating in the event:

1791 Whiskey Bar

Clean Juice

Harvest Coffee

Hey Sugar

Hopdoddy

I Heart Mac & Cheese

Mo’s Irish Pub

Piada Italian Street Food

Pokeworks

PORTER’S

Sharetea

Star Cinema Grill

Sweet Paris

The Canteen

Tiff’s Treats

Dr. Seuss Experience

If you don’t mind a drive to Houston, you can be immersed in nine Dr. Seuss books in an interactive experience fit for all ages. The Dr. Seuss Experience is at George R. Brown Convention Center and is making its first debut in the United States. Get sucked into the worlds of Cat and the Hat, The Lorax and more in the fun and educational exhibits.

Today on #BVTM we are getting a sneak peek of The Dr. Seuss Experience in Houston! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Friday, May 14, 2021

Southern Drag Boat Association Season Opener

SDBA is having their season opener race at Lake Bryan. From May 14-16 boats will be out racing on the water. Races start at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

It’s time to get this season started!!!!!! RACE WEEK- Bryan Texas 2021 Prayers for safe travels, See Ya at The Ramp. Posted by SDBA Southern Drag Boat Association LLC on Monday, May 10, 2021

