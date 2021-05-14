Powered by record-breaking high jump Gittens takes lead in SEC Heptathlon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens leads the heptathlon after day one with 3,920 points, while nine Aggies advanced to Saturday’s finals Thursday night at E.B. Cushing Stadium

After a slow start in the heptathlon in the 100m hurdles, Gittens bounced back winning the high jump at an NCAA-leading clearance of 6-4.75 (1.95m). Gittens broke a 32-year old Texas A&M outdoor high jump record that was previously held by Melinda Clark when she cleared 6-3.5 (1.92m) at the Texas Relays in 1989.

The high flyer set an SEC heptathlon meet record and E.B. Cushing Stadium record. She currently ranks No. 4 in the world.

Gittens also won the 200m with a wind-legal personal best time of 23.43. She finished fourth in the 100m hurdles (13.47) and fifth in the shot put (39-3/11.96m). Her day one total (3,920) is a personal best.

Day two of the heptathlon begins with the long jump at 2:35 p.m., followed by the javelin at 3:45 p.m. and the 800m at 4:45 p.m.

The Maroon & White advanced three Aggies in the men’s 400m hurdles and the men’s 800m, two in the men’s 200m and one in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Moitalel Mpoke (400m hurdles) and Brandon Miller (800m) clocked the fastest preliminary times in their respective events. Mpoke ran 49.73, while Miller ran an astonishing time of 1:46.06. Miller’s time was a USATF Olympic Trials qualifying mark and is currently No. 2 in the NCAA.

Competing in his first intermediate hurdles race of 2021, DeWitt Thomas was the eighth-fastest qualifier with a time of 51.23 and James Smith II was the ninth fastest (51.57) in the 400m hurdles. Dominque Mustin ran 58.50 to advance to the women’s 400m hurdles finals, she ran the eighth-fastest qualifying time.

Devin Dixon (1:48.97) and Carlton Orange (1:49.61) each punched their ticket to Saturday’s 800m finals.

Sprinters Lance Broome and Devon Achane qualified for the men’s 200m finals, Broome placed second in the third heat with a wind-legal personal best 20.68 and finished as the sixth fastest qualifier. Achane secured the last spot into Saturday’s finals placing third in the fourth heat at 20.92.

In a competitive javelin field, freshman Sam Hankins placed fifth scoring four points for the Aggies in the team standings. Hankins finished with a series-best toss of 220-6 (67.21m).

Day two of the running events starts at 6 p.m. with the men’s 110m hurdles prelims.

