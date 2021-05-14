Rain chances return before the weekend is over... and they’re sticking around for a while

Changes roll in this weekend as high pressure moves east and more moisture pumps back into the Brazos Valley. Thermometers are headed for the low-to-mid 60s by early Saturday morning followed by afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Most of Saturday looks to sit on the drier side, but we’ll keep a 30% chance for rain in the forecast for a few showers & rumbles may try to move in from the west by late afternoon/evening. This rain chance will lead in a series of rain and thunderstorm chances by the back half of the weekend and through the rest of next week. Eyes will turn to West Texas early Sunday as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms moves across the state. How well that activity holds together will need to monitored for that disturbance looks to drift rain & storm activity into parts of the Brazos Valley by Sunday afternoon.

With ample moisture to work with and several disturbances passing overhead in the next week, it’ll be a good idea to pack the rain gear from Sunday onward. Heavy rain and flooding will be the main concern with this pattern, but some isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out either, as early as Sunday. Keep checking back over the next several days!

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain by late afternoon/evening. High: 84. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain & storms. Low: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain & thunderstorms. High: 81. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. Low: 70. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

