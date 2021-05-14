Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- May 13, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Kittens rescued from trash compactor now have new homes
Kittens rescued from trash compactor now have new homes