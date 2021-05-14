Some BCS residents say they have mixed feelings about CDC’s new mask guidance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new masking guidelines Thursday, but some people in Bryan-College Station say they have both positive and negative feelings in light of the changes.

The new guidance states that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most places, both indoors and outdoors, or in small or large gatherings. The CDC still recommends that people, regardless of their vaccination status, wear a mask when using public transportation or visiting a business that requires masks.

Chief Medical Officer of CapRock Health System Dr. Lon Young says he agrees with the decision but points out it’s tricky with those who haven’t gotten their shots yet.

“It poses a challenge because obviously it’s impossible to know who has and hasn’t been vaccinated,” Young said. “Therefore when you’re in a group, it’s difficult for any of us to know if everybody in the group who doesn’t have a mask has actually been vaccinated.”

Those KBTX spoke to said they have mixed feelings about the new guidance. Josefa Peña, a Bryan resident, says it allows people to be themselves and more free from fear, but it can also be divisive.

“It separates people,” Peña said. “People think, ‘Okay, I’m vaccinated. I’m 100% protected. I’m in a bubble,’ and that’s not always true depending on your own personal immunity.”

Peña also says she’s concerned about how the political aspect of the announcement will play out.

“When the government comes in and says if you’re vaccinated, you can do what you need, I feel like it becomes more political than it being about health and what’s better for you and your individual family,” Peña said.

College Station resident Sarah Johnson has been diagnosed with COVID-19 twice and lost three relatives to the virus. She believes in public health tools like masks and vaccines, but doesn’t support the government’s influence on people regarding those decisions.

“I just want the government to get on the same page,” Johnson said. “Either they’re protecting us or they’re not. Now personally, I think health is a personal responsibility.”

Johnson is also frustrated with the information that’s come out of the CDC over the course of the pandemic.

“A lot of us aren’t paying attention anymore,” Johnson said. “There have been so many things that have come out from the government, I just don’t even keep up with it anymore.”

She says the political hostility that’s come out of masks and other aspects of the pandemic is what bothers her the most, though.

“We all live in this town together, and hopefully we all have the goodwill of I’m going to protect my friend and neighbor,” Johnson said. “I still believe in individual rights, but I’m going to do what I can to help the people around me. The hostility really breaks my heart, and I don’t want someone wearing a mask or not wearing a mask to create a hostile environment if someone chooses to judge either way, because either way, it’s wrong.”

Young says he believes today’s announcement is a testament to the effectiveness of the vaccines.

“I think it can be easy to forget that five months ago we couldn’t fit all the patients in our hospitals,” Young said. “The only thing that’s substantially changed is that we have vaccinated a significant percentage of our population.”

He also says that what sometimes seems like constant or even conflicting adjustments out of the CDC is a positive thing for communities all over the country.

“One of the encouraging aspects of the adjustments to the mask-wearing recommendations, in my opinion, is the fact that the CDC and other health organizations are constantly monitoring the situation and adjusting the recommendations based on it,” Young said. “I think, most importantly, we need to keep in mind that as things change, the recommendations could change again. What encourages me is that it’s clear there are people who have a lot of expertise are spending a lot of time looking at this and thinking about it, and adjusting the recommendations to produce the least amount of disruption to our lives, but also provide the most reasonable amount of safety for each of us.”

