Texas A&M holding free summer reading clinic for elementary students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University Reading Clinic is hosting a free event this summer 1st grade through 5th grade. The clinic will be operating in-person and virtually for the summer.

Their goal is to improve literacy for all children, especially after a tough year for students struggling in school during a pandemic. Services will be offered free of charge, both virtual and in-person at the Collaborative Learning Center on Hensel.

The clinic is supported by trained pre-service teachers and graduate students. Each student receives assessments, evidence-based interventions tailored to their needs and progress monitoring to encourage improvements.

The deadline to register for the clinic is May 21. Click here to register.

