Texas A&M RELLIS Campus hosts first in-person graduation

A total of 47 graduates were recognized Friday
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M RELLIS campus held their first ever in-person graduation at the Brazos County Expo Complex.

A total of 47 graduates received their degrees from eight universities. The RELLIS Academic alliance includes a partnership with the Texas A&M System, Stephen F. Austin State University and the Blinn College District.

Students say they’re excited to finish after challenging times during the pandemic.

”Honestly it means a lot being able to start with the campus back in 2018 and finally being able to make my mark and walk that stage you know. And finally finishing after a roller coaster ride of an education journey that I’ve had,” said James Loya, a Texas A&M International University Graduate who’s receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

”This graduating class has set the tone. You have identified what it means to be a student at the RELLIS Campus,” said Mary Hensley, Ed.D., Blinn College District Chancellor.

More than 90 students have received bachelor’s degrees from a regional university partner at the RELLIS Academic Alliance to date.

