The world of Dr. Seuss is coming to life in Houston for the summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Dr. Seuss Experience opens on Saturday in Houston, and in the experience, nine books will come to life in an interactive and immersive experience fit for all ages.

Located at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the Dr. Seuss Experience combines fun, color and education to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

“The desire here was to take these characters and these experiences and these well-known stories and make them come to life, literally jump out of the page and become physical and something people can interact with,” said Marleine Pacilio, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Publicity at Kilburn Live.

The experience is 15,000 square feet and in each of the rooms, there are many different activities for guests to explore and enjoy.

Below is a breakdown of the precautions the Dr. Seuss Experience is taking in regards to COVID-19, according to the experience’s website:

Per our venue’s policies, all guests age 5+ must wear masks while inside the George R. Brown Convention Center. We will continue to update this policy as rules change. In addition, all staff members will be wearing masks.

Daily temperature screenings for staff and guests upon arrival at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Timed ticketing with limited availability within each time slot.

Enhanced cleaning procedures for all frequently touched surfaces, props, photo opportunities, etc,

The usage of plexi-barriers at all retail and box office stations

Convenient hand sanitization areas positioned throughout the Experience.

While there are loads of fun to be had, there are also educational lessons behind each room. For example, the Trufflia Forest from The Lorax teaches the importance of environmental conservation.

“You’re encouraged to find some of the very unique characters that are included in the books that have now come to life,” said Pacilio. “The Cat in the Hat room, for example, many people know the very beloved character, that room is a mixture of experience and play and having fun, but also being a little responsible and what your mom would tell you what to do, which is ‘clean up after yourself and be responsible.’”

No matter the age, the experience is bound to bring out your inner child, according to Pacilio.

For Kilburn Live, they are excited to bring the experience to Houston and make the first United States debut for the experience in Texas.

“We knew that Texas was more open than other places and when we started to explore, Houston just opened their arms to us and it absolutely made sense,” said Pacilio. “We were delighted to be here. The venue has been wonderful.”

If you would like to visit the Dr. Seuss experience, tickets must be purchased in advance on the date and time you would like to attend. Click here to learn more about tickets.

The experience opens to the public on March 15 and will run until Aug. 15.

