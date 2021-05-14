Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Commissioning Ceremony at Texas A&M

commissioning ceremony
commissioning ceremony(KBTX)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Detachment of the Marine Corps League and the Texas A&M Naval ROTC organizations jointly recognized and awarded the top officers commissioning into the Armed Forces at the Corps of Cadets Quad on Friday morning.

Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Eric Krieger was this year’s recipient. He received the Harry Bruce “Retreat Hell” Award for being the most outstanding Texas A&M student pursuing a commission in the United State Marine Corps.

Harry Bruce served in the Marine Corps from 1948 to 1961 – having made the Inchon Landing on Sept. 15, 1950, participating in the liberation of Seoul, South Korea, and the Chosin Reservoir Campaign from Oct. 26 to Dec. 15, 1950.

In addition to his military service, Harry was a charter member and later Commandant of the local Eastex Detachment of the Marine Corps League and was indirectly responsible for some of the detachment’s numerous awards on the State and National level. He served the MCL two years as State Commandant and later as Southern Division Vice Commandant (Okla., Ark. and TX.) Harry was instrumental in establishing the Montgomery County USMCR Toys for Tots program.

He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, the Military Order of Devil Dogs, VFW and 1st Marine Division. He also was a member of the American Legion, Korean War Veterans Association, The Chosin Few (veterans of the Chosin Reservoir Korea campaign 1950) and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lupe Galindo, 37, of College Station is hospitalized in Houston with COVID-19.
College Station man could require lung transplant after getting Brazilian strain of COVID-19
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
While many businesses around town have their "Now Hiring" signs posted, employers and workers...
Local unemployment figures declining, but some job seekers say they’re turning down jobs due to low-wage offers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Bodrick Williams, 39
Bryan man reportedly arrested with crack cocaine

Latest News

Need to get out of the house? Here’s what’s going on this weekend
Need to get out of the house? Here’s what’s going on this weekend
Brazos County Health District working on ways to mass vaccinate newly-eligible adolescents
Brazos County Health District working on ways to mass vaccinate newly-eligible adolescents
Brazos County Health District working on ways to mass vaccinate newly-eligible adolescents
Rain and storm chances move back into the forecast before the weekend is over, and they look to...
Rain and storm chances move back in before the end of the weekend
Friday Evening Weather Update 5/14
Friday Evening Weather Update 5/14