Treat of the Day: Commissioning Ceremony at Texas A&M

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Detachment of the Marine Corps League and the Texas A&M Naval ROTC organizations jointly recognized and awarded the top officers commissioning into the Armed Forces at the Corps of Cadets Quad on Friday morning.

Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Eric Krieger was this year’s recipient. He received the Harry Bruce “Retreat Hell” Award for being the most outstanding Texas A&M student pursuing a commission in the United State Marine Corps.

Harry Bruce served in the Marine Corps from 1948 to 1961 – having made the Inchon Landing on Sept. 15, 1950, participating in the liberation of Seoul, South Korea, and the Chosin Reservoir Campaign from Oct. 26 to Dec. 15, 1950.

In addition to his military service, Harry was a charter member and later Commandant of the local Eastex Detachment of the Marine Corps League and was indirectly responsible for some of the detachment’s numerous awards on the State and National level. He served the MCL two years as State Commandant and later as Southern Division Vice Commandant (Okla., Ark. and TX.) Harry was instrumental in establishing the Montgomery County USMCR Toys for Tots program.

He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, the Military Order of Devil Dogs, VFW and 1st Marine Division. He also was a member of the American Legion, Korean War Veterans Association, The Chosin Few (veterans of the Chosin Reservoir Korea campaign 1950) and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).

