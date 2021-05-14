Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lupe Galindo, 37, of College Station is hospitalized in Houston with COVID-19.
College Station man could require lung transplant after getting Brazilian strain of COVID-19
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
While many businesses around town have their "Now Hiring" signs posted, employers and workers...
Local unemployment figures declining, but some job seekers say they’re turning down jobs due to low-wage offers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Bodrick Williams, 39
Bryan man reportedly arrested with crack cocaine

Latest News

Need to get out of the house? Here’s what’s going on this weekend
Need to get out of the house? Here’s what’s going on this weekend
Brazos County Health District working on ways to mass vaccinate newly-eligible adolescents
Brazos County Health District working on ways to mass vaccinate newly-eligible adolescents
Brazos County Health District working on ways to mass vaccinate newly-eligible adolescents
Rain and storm chances move back into the forecast before the weekend is over, and they look to...
Rain and storm chances move back in before the end of the weekend
Friday Evening Weather Update 5/14
Friday Evening Weather Update 5/14