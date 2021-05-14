Weekend Gardener: How to start your garden this spring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is the perfect time to try your hand at gardening! Skip Richter, Brazos County horticulturist, has four steps to help your new plants succeed.

First, you need sunlight. Richter says if something grows roots or fruit, it takes even more sun! If you eat the leaves of the crop it can handle more shade.

Second, you need good soil. Compost helps with drainage and a lot of the nutrients that your new plants need.

Third, picking ripe varieties. You want things that grow quickly before the Texas heat can get to them.

Last but not least, planting at the right time. Pay attention to what type of weather your new plants need before putting them into the ground!

For more information, visit Aggie Horticulture at their website here.

