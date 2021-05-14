Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: How to start your garden this spring

By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is the perfect time to try your hand at gardening! Skip Richter, Brazos County horticulturist, has four steps to help your new plants succeed.

First, you need sunlight. Richter says if something grows roots or fruit, it takes even more sun! If you eat the leaves of the crop it can handle more shade.

Second, you need good soil. Compost helps with drainage and a lot of the nutrients that your new plants need.

Third, picking ripe varieties. You want things that grow quickly before the Texas heat can get to them.

Last but not least, planting at the right time. Pay attention to what type of weather your new plants need before putting them into the ground!

For more information, visit Aggie Horticulture at their website here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lupe Galindo, 37, of College Station is hospitalized in Houston with COVID-19.
College Station man could require lung transplant after getting Brazilian strain of COVID-19
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
While many businesses around town have their "Now Hiring" signs posted, employers and workers...
Local unemployment figures declining, but some job seekers say they’re turning down jobs due to low-wage offers
Bodrick Williams, 39
Bryan man reportedly arrested with crack cocaine
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

The Dr. Seuss Experience makes United States debut
The world of Dr. Seuss is coming to life in Houston for the summer
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
COVID in Context: May 14
COVID in Context: May 14
5/14
Friday PinPoint Forecast 5/14