Ziemer signs with Icelandic professional squad

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M standout midfielder Taylor Ziemer inked a deal with Icelandic club Breiðablik on Wednesday, her management group announced.

Ziemer was a two-year letterwinner for the Aggies after transferring from Virginia. She played in 38 games for Texas A&M, racking up 20 points on eight goals and four assists. This season, she logged eight points on three goals and two assists as the Aggies claimed a share of their third SEC regular-season title, earned their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid and made their seventh Elite Eight appearance.

Based in Kópavogur, the squad is one of the top sides in Úrvalsdeild kvenna, the highest-tier league in Iceland. Breiðablik boasts a league-best 17 titles, including most recently in 2018.

In Iceland, Ziemer has an opportunity to face former teammate Asdis Halldorsdottir, who currently stars in the midfield for reigning league champion Valur Reykjavík. The duo shared the field for the Aggies during the 2019 campaign.

Though not earning a salary, Ziemer has previous playing experience on the professional level. In 2018-19, between her stints with Virginia and Texas A&M, the Santa Rosa, California native played for ADO Den Haag in Eredivisie Vrouwen, the highest level of Dutch women’s soccer. She appeared in 21 matches for the Storks, including 10 starts, logging five goals.