Aggies Drop Series Opener at Auburn

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies dropped game one of the series at Auburn, 5-4, Friday night on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park.

Auburn drew first blood in the first inning on a Rankin Woley solo home run, before the Aggies plated a run in the top of the second on a Kalae Harrison sacrifice fly. Taylor Smith gave A&M the lead in the top of the third as the junior blasted his sixth dinger of the year, a two-run shot, putting the Maroon & White ahead 3-1.

The Tigers responded with a run in the fourth, and took the lead in the seventh on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly. After Auburn added an insurance run in the eighth, Ray Alejo lasered a ninth-inning solo shot to right center for his third homer this year.

Offensively, the Aggies were led by Alejo, who posted his 17th multi-hit game of the season. The Orlando, Florida, native went 3-for-5 with a home run and a pair of singles. Smith added a home run, and Will Frizzell tallied his 12th double of the campaign.

Dustin Saenz was saddled with the loss to move to 5-6 on the season. The southpaw allowed four runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out six. Chandler Jozwiak threw 2.0 innings in relief. The Brenham, Texas, native yielded a run on two hits and a walk, and fanned two.

The Maroon & White fell to 27-24 (7-18 SEC) on the year, while the Tigers improved to 21-24 (7-18 SEC) on the season.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ray Alejo – 3-for-5, HR, RBI

Taylor Smith – 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Dustin Saenz – 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | Auburn broke the scoring seal on a solo home run to left center by Rankin Woley. AU 1, A&M 0

T2 | Mikey Hoehner roped a one-out single to right and moved to third on a Ty Coleman single to right center. Kalae Harrison plated Hoehner on a sacrifice fly to left. A&M 1, AU 1

T3 | Jordan Thompson singled on a 0-2 pitch to right, before Taylor Smith belted a two-run homer to left. A&M 3, AU 1

B3 | Ryan Bliss cut in to the Aggie lead with a solo home run to left. A&M 3, AU 2

B4 | Steven Williams reached on a single through the right side and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Brody Moore doubled to right, allowing Williams to touch home. A&M 3, AU 3

B7 | The Tigers loaded the bases on a Cam Hill walk, Ryan Dyal single and a Judd Ward hit by pitch. Bliss sent a high fly ball to left, driving in Garrett Farquhar, who pinch ran for Hill, on a sacrifice fly. AU 4, A&M 3

B8 | Auburn added an insurance run on a Dyal bases-loaded walk. AU 5, A&M 3

T9 | With two outs, Ray Alejo provided a spark to the Aggie offense with a solo home run to right center. AU 5, A&M 4

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Tigers reconvene on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park for game two of the series Saturday at 2:02 p.m.

