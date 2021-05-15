Brazos County Health District working on ways to mass vaccinate newly-eligible adolescents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Health District officials says they are working on ways to mass vaccinate the newly-eligible age group of adolescents.

This week, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in people 12 to 15 years old. This expansion is making the Health District think about ways to get the vaccine quickly and efficiently into the arms of those eligible.

“We have been working on partnering with schools,” said Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan. “There are a lot of logistical challenges with that, and we are grateful for their openness. Right now, that’s what our hope is, so we can remove barriers so that it is available.”

Another plan in progress is anyone who is eligible, including this new age group, can get vaccinated once the Health District’s mobile vaccination unit begins operating. The Health District says they plan to have that in the community by mid-June.

Dr. Sullivan says he is hopeful that much like every other expansion for eligibility, that there will be a bit of an increase in demand for the vaccine.

When it comes to the decision on whether to get your child vaccinated, Dr. Sullivan says parents need to stick to the science and look at all the real-world data and success with these vaccines.

“Two of the bigger concerns that I have heard about or fears are that it could impact or affect my kid’s DNA, which is not going to happen,” said Sullivan. “The other is this infertility issue, which is literally, things can just be thrown out there, but there is absolutely no science that would support that.”

With the recent changes from the Center for Disease Control on mask-wearing, these changes to life after the pandemic are something that Sullivan says will come quicker with more people vaccinated.

As the school year wraps up and looking ahead to the fall, Sullivan says it’s important to take into consideration that with mask mandates and other precautions lifting, it’s important to have that vaccination to keep your child safe.

Right now the Texas Department of State Health Services says it is not making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for public schools. Still, Sullivan says the benefits outweigh any risks.

“We don’t think twice about getting our kids the childhood vaccines that we need that keep them healthy and keep the community healthy,” said Sullivan. “This vaccine is no different. I would just encourage folks to think about it that way, and really weigh the benefits here about what vaccination does for our kids and our community.”

