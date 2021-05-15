Bryan softball takes down Waco Midway 3-1 to advance to regional semifinals

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team beat Waco Midway 3-1 in game 3 of their UIL Class 6A Regional Quarterfinal series at Midway High School.

Midway got on the board first with a run scored on an error in the first inning.

Bryan responded in a big way in the second inning. Jessica Adams, who is already the school’s all-time leader in home runs, hit a 3-run homer to give the Lady Vikings the lead. Bryan held on to that lead for the rest of the game with Jessica pitching.

Bryan won game 1 of this series 7-3, but Midway won game 2 9-5 to force this game 3.

The Lady Vikings advance to the regional semifinals against The Woodlands with a best-of-3 series starting Wednesday at Gran Oaks High School.

