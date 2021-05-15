Advertisement

Bryan softball takes down Waco Midway 3-1 to advance to regional semifinals

By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team beat Waco Midway 3-1 in game 3 of their UIL Class 6A Regional Quarterfinal series at Midway High School.

Midway got on the board first with a run scored on an error in the first inning.

Bryan responded in a big way in the second inning. Jessica Adams, who is already the school’s all-time leader in home runs, hit a 3-run homer to give the Lady Vikings the lead. Bryan held on to that lead for the rest of the game with Jessica pitching.

Bryan won game 1 of this series 7-3, but Midway won game 2 9-5 to force this game 3.

The Lady Vikings advance to the regional semifinals against The Woodlands with a best-of-3 series starting Wednesday at Gran Oaks High School.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas
Zand's Persian restaurant in Bryan.
Bryan restaurant owner turns to community to help keep doors open
The CDC announced new masking guidelines Thursday that say fully vaccinated people no longer...
Some BCS residents say they have mixed feelings about CDC’s new mask guidance
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Bodrick Williams, 39
Bryan man reportedly arrested with crack cocaine

Latest News

Trya Gittens competes in long jump during heptathlon at SEC Outdoor Championships.
Gittens sets SEC record to win heptathlon
Gittens sets SEC record to win heptathlon
Gittens sets SEC record to win heptathlon
College Station baseball advances to quarterfinals with wins over Austin Anderson
College Station baseball advances to quarterfinals with wins over Austin Anderson
Bryan softball takes down Waco Midway 3-1 to advance to regional semifinals
Bryan softball takes down Waco Midway 3-1 to advance to regional semifinals