College Station baseball advances to quarterfinals with wins over Austin Anderson

College Station baseball
College Station baseball(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - After dropping game one of their three game series with Austin Anderson, College Station came back Friday to win two in a row.

The Cougars run ruled Austin Anderson in game two of the series with a 10-0 win. Josh Alexander had a grand slam and 5 RBI. Blake Binderup threw 4 scoreless innings to pick up the win.

College Station turned around in game three and beat Austin Anderson 9-1.

The Cougars will play Porter in the quarterfinals.

