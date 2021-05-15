Advertisement

Gittens sets SEC record to win heptathlon

Trya Gittens competes in long jump during heptathlon at SEC Outdoor Championships.
Trya Gittens competes in long jump during heptathlon at SEC Outdoor Championships.(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie Tyra Gittens set a new SEC Outdoor Championships record for points in the heptathlon with 6418 to win the event at the SEC Outdoor Championships at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Her point total was the third most in collegiate history and just two points shy of the Olympic qualifying standard.

Gittens started her Friday by reaching the Olympic qualifying standard in the long jump with a jump of 22-10 on her way to a first place finish. Gittens would take second place in the javelin with a toss of 131-10. She wrapped up the heptathlon with a time of 2:31.97 in the 800.

Gittens also competed in the long jump on Friday and finished fourth. Aggie Deborah Acquah won the event with a jump of 22-3 3/4.

The SEC Outdoor Championships wrap up on Saturday. Field events starts at 2:30 p.m. Running final starts at 5:05 p.m.

