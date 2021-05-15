Advertisement

Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in Pahokee, Fla. Weaver who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes, his family says.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The student reporter who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes.

Damon Weaver’s family says he died May 1 at the age of 23. Further details were not released. He had been studying communications at Albany State University in Georgia.

Weaver was 11 when he interviewed Obama for 10 minutes in the Diplomatic Room. He asked questions that focused primarily on education. He covered school lunches, bullying, conflict resolution and how to succeed.

Weaver then asked Obama to be his “homeboy,” saying then-Vice President Joe Biden had already accepted.

A smiling Obama replied “Absolutely” and shook the boy’s hand.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas
Zand's Persian restaurant in Bryan.
Bryan restaurant owner turns to community to help keep doors open
The CDC announced new masking guidelines Thursday that say fully vaccinated people no longer...
Some BCS residents say they have mixed feelings about CDC’s new mask guidance
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Dr. Seuss Experience makes United States debut
The world of Dr. Seuss is coming to life in Houston for the summer

Latest News

Two dead after explosion at Kerr Dam in Mayes County. (Source: KOKI via CNN Newsource)
2 contractors dead after explosion at Kerr Dam
Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli military says it bombed home of a top Hamas leader
FILE - This Aug. 23, 2018 file photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. A large...
Heart study: Low- and regular-dose aspirin safe, effective
Target stopped selling MLB, NBA, NFL and Pokémon cards this week. (Source: CNN
Target stops selling collector cards
CDC: Fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice physical...
States, businesses ease mask mandates