Rain and storm chances move back in before the end of the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a gorgeous end to the work week with partly cloudy skies and a comfortable feel Friday, changes arrive before the end of the weekend in the form of additional moisture and rain chances.

While most of Saturday looks to sit on the drier side, moisture pumping in off of a southeast wind will allow for more cloud cover to stay in place throughout the day. As a disturbance moves across South Texas, a few showers/a stray rumble will be possible by late afternoon/evening if the activity can hold together. Saturday’s evening rain chance (~30%) will lead in a series of rain and storm chances heading into the upcoming week, which look to stick around for a while.

Rain and storm chances move back into the forecast before the weekend is over, and they look to stick around for a while... (KBTX)

Eyes will once again turn to West Texas early Sunday morning as another disturbance fires up a cluster of showers and thunderstorms. Like Saturday, we’ll have to monitor how well the activity sticks together as it tracks eastward, likely bringing showers and thunderstorms to portions of the Brazos Valley by Sunday afternoon. We’ll keep eyes on the potential to see a stronger storm with this activity, and will continue to do so with daily rain and storm chances sticking with us through the entirety of next week as an approaching low pressure system sends a series of disturbances across the Lone Star State.

The main concern with these consecutive rain/storm chances moving through the Brazos Valley will be heavy rainfall and the potential to see a few flooding issues. By the time all is said and done, it’s possible that some areas find rainfall totals in the general window of 3″ - 5″ with localized higher spots. Instances of severe weather may be possible with a few rounds of thunderstorms that move across the area, so definitely plan on keeping your PinPoint Weather App as well as the rain gear handy through next week!

