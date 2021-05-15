Rain & storms likely Sunday ahead of daily rain chances through the upcoming week

Additional cloud cover has rolled back into the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon with the majority of the area sitting on the drier side so far. Eyes will be on a cluster of showers and thunderstorms near the San Antonio area throughout the rest of the afternoon, for if the activity can hold together, a few showers/stray rumble may drift into the portions of the Brazos Valley by late Saturday afternoon & into the evening.

The rain chance increases heading into the second half of the weekend as another disturbance looks to bring showers and thunderstorms into the area as early as Sunday morning. While the severe threat is on the low end with this round of activity, we’ll need to monitor the potential for heavy rain at times throughout the day. Plan on keeping the rain gear nearby for any late-weekend plans, and keep it handy through next week! As several disturbances move across the state, rain and thunderstorm chances stick with us each and every day. We’ll need to take it day-by-day as we finetune the exact details with each round of activity, but the main concerns will be heavy rain which could cause a few flooding issues before the week is done. A few instances of severe weather can’t be ruled out, so keep checking back throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week, and keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby!

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain & storms. Low: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain & thunderstorms. High: 80. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. Low: 70. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain & thunderstorms. High: 86. Wind: 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

