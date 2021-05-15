Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors

People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re...
People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - People who visit Universal Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.

The park announced the changes to their safety guidelines on Saturday.

Masks are still required inside the park’s shops and restaurants, as well as at their attractions.  The park says visitors have to wear masks from when they line up for a ride, until they exit it.

As for social distancing, Universal is trying to keep guests three feet apart.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas
Zand's Persian restaurant in Bryan.
Bryan restaurant owner turns to community to help keep doors open
The CDC announced new masking guidelines Thursday that say fully vaccinated people no longer...
Some BCS residents say they have mixed feelings about CDC’s new mask guidance
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Dr. Seuss Experience makes United States debut
The world of Dr. Seuss is coming to life in Houston for the summer

Latest News

Two dead after explosion at Kerr Dam in Mayes County. (Source: KOKI via CNN Newsource)
2 contractors dead after explosion at Kerr Dam
Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli military says it bombed home of a top Hamas leader
FILE - This Aug. 23, 2018 file photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. A large...
Heart study: Low- and regular-dose aspirin safe, effective
Target stopped selling MLB, NBA, NFL and Pokémon cards this week. (Source: CNN
Target stops selling collector cards
CDC: Fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice physical...
States, businesses ease mask mandates