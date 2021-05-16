Aggie Golf Takes On the NCAA ABQ Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Texas A&M men’s golf team takes its first step toward earning a spot in the 2021 NCAA Championship as the No. 3 seed at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional, which begins Monday at the Championship Course at the University of New Mexico.

Representing the Aggies in Albuquerque will be seniors Dan Erickson, Walker Lee and Brandon Smith, junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues.

The teams play 54 holes from May 17-19, and the low five teams at each of the NCAA’s six regionals advance to the following week’s NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. For the Aggies, ranked No. 14 by Golfstat.com, it will be the program’s 25th NCAA Regional appearance and the 17th in the last 18 NCAA postseasons.

The Aggies have been victorious in their last two regional appearances, with victories at the Bryan (Texas) Regional in 2018 and the Pullman (Wash.) Regional in 2019. In both seasons, the Aggies advanced to match play at the NCAA final and posted fifth-place finishes. Texas A&M is one of four teams that have advanced to match play at the last two NCAA Championships.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“We’ve got an experienced group and they know what’s on the line. Most of them have been through a national championship, and they like that feeling of teeing it up there. I don’t have to say much there, they’ll get ready to go. Our group of guys know what’s in front of us. We know we’re playing against quality opponents and they like that challenge. We know we have to play well to get to the next step which is the national championship in Scottsdale. We’ll focus on doing things that we do well and keep focus forward, and if we can do that we should be fine.”

Texas A&M Starting Lineup

Player Class-Exp Hometown #1 Sam Bennett Jr.-2L Madisonville, Texas #2 Dan Erickson Sr.-4L Whittier, Calif. #3 Walker Lee Sr.-3L Houston, Texas #4 Daniel Rodrigues Fr.-HS Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal #5 William Paysse So.-1L Belton, Texas Sub: Brandon Smith Sr.-4L Frisco, Texas

Albuquerque Regional Field (Golfstat.com Top 25 ranking)

Oklahoma (No. 1)

Arizona State (No. 12)

Texas A&M (No. 14)

Texas Tech (No. 22)

New Mexico

Stanford

Oregon State

Boise State

South Carolina

Nevada

San Diego

New Mexico State

Oakland

Prairie View A&M

