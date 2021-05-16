Aggies Fall in Series Finale at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.

In the fourth, A&M added a pair of runs on a throwing error and a Kalae Harrison infield single. The Tigers added a run in the bottom half to extend the lead to 7-3. Texas A&M scored two unanswered runs, one in the sixth on a Harrison sacrifice fly, and one in the eighth as Smith scored on a throwing error.

Auburn added an insurance run in the eighth on a bases-loaded groundout.

The Aggies were led by Harrison, Smith and Ray Alejo, who each tallied two-hit games. Harrison drove in two, while Smith registered his RBI on the home run, and scored three times.

Mason Orenlas was saddled with the loss to move to 3-2 on the season.

The Maroon & White fell to 28-25 (8-19 SEC) on the year, while the Tigers improved to 22-25 (8-19 SEC) on the season. Heading in to the final weekend of the regular season, the Aggies and Tigers are tied for 12th in the SEC standings with Missouri a game behind at 7-20 in league play

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Kalae Harrison – 2-for-3, 2 RBI

Taylor Smith – 2-for-3, 3 R, HR, RBI

Ray Alejo – 2-for-5

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | With two outs, Rankin Woley singled to left before Steven Williams reached on a walk. Auburn loaded the bases on a Brody Moore hit by pitch. Woley scored on a fielding error by Ty Coleman, before Kason Howell drove in Williams and Moore on a single to left. AU 3, A&M 0

T2 | Taylor Smith led off the frame with a solo home run to left, his seventh of the season. AU 3, A&M 1

B2 | Back-to-back walks by Judd Ward and Ryan Dyal gave the Tigers runners on first and second with nobody out. A throwing error by Kalae Harrison allowed Ward to touch home. Woley singled through the left side, plating Dyal. Pinch hitter Garrett Farquhar singled to right, driving in Ryan Bliss, who reached on a fielder’s choice. AU 6, A&M 1

T4 | Jordan Thompson roped a one-out double to left center, and scored on a throwing error by third baseman Woley. Ty Coleman, who reached on the error and advanced to second, scored as Kalae Harrison registered an infield single. AU 6, A&M 3

B4 | Cam Hill recorded a two-out double down the left field line, and scored on a Howell single to right. AU 7, A&M 3

T6 | The bags were full of Ags with one out as Smith was hit by a pitch prior to back-to-back singles from Mikey Hoehner and Coleman. Smith touched home as Harrison registered a sacrifice fly to left. AU 7, A&M 4

T8 | Smith began the inning with wallbanger in left center for a double, and scored as pinch hitter Bryan Sturges reached on a fielding error by Woley. AU 7, A&M 5

B8 | Auburn loaded the bases with a single, double and a hit by pitch. Judd Ward drove in Farquhar on a groundout to short. AU 8, A&M 5

UP NEXT

The Aggies close out the regular season with a three-game series against LSU on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The series begins Thursday at 6:02 p.m.