Aggies Top Auburn in Seesaw Affair

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies rallied to defeat Auburn, 11-9, in a Saturday slugfest on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The teams combined for 21 hits and six lead changes in the four-hour and 26-minute contest.

Trailing 9-7 after five, the Aggies reeled off four unanswered runs to claim the victory. The Maroon & White began the comeback in the sixth, plating a run on a Ty Coleman RBI single. In the eighth, two runs came across on a throwing error by Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss to give the Aggies a 10-9 lead, before Logan Sartori delivered an insurance run on a RBI single off the left field wall.

Joseph Menefee was nails out of the bullpen and stymied the Auburn offense in the final 4.2 innings. The southpaw earned his fourth victory of the year as he held the Tigers scoreless and allowed just three hits and struck out five.

Both offenses stormed out of the gates as seven runs were scored in the first inning and a half. The Aggies plated two in the top of the first as Jordan Thompson lined a double down the third base line, scoring Will Frizzell and Austin Bost. Auburn responded with three solo home runs in the bottom half, before the Maroon & White regained the lead, 4-3, on a Satori single and a Bost sacrifice fly.

The Tigers evened the game on a Steven Williams solo shot to right in the third. In the fourth, A&M plated three runs prior to Auburn scoring five unanswered runs to take a 9-7 lead.

Offensively, A&M pounded out 10 hits and were led by Sartori, who went 3-for-5 with two RBI. Thompson added a pair of hits and two RBI, while Bost drove in two. Frizzell reached base four times as he singled and reached via the free pass thrice. Aggie batters drew 10 walks and were hit by four pitches.

The Maroon & White improved to 28-24 (8-18 SEC) on the year, while the Tigers fell to 21-25 (7-19 SEC) on the season.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jordan Thompson – 2-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI, R

Will Frizzell – 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB

Austin Bost – 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Logan Sartori – 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R

Joseph Menefee (W, 4-2) – 4.2 IP, 3 H, BB, 5 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | The Aggies a mounted a two-out rally to plate two runs. Will Frizzell singled off the left field wall before the bags were full of Ags following back-to-back walks from Austin Bost and Taylor Smith. Jordan Thompson snuck a liner just inside the third base line for a double, scoring Frizzell and Bost. A&M 2, AU 0

B1 | Auburn began the inning with three-straight solo home runs from Ryan Bliss, Tyler Miller and Rankin Woley. AU 3, A&M 2

T2 | Ty Coleman reached on a fielding error and moved to second on a Kalae Harrison walk. Ray Alejo loaded the bases on an infield single, before Logan Sartori drove in Coleman on a single to left. Harrison touched home on an Austin Bost sacrifice fly to left. A&M 4, AU 3

B3 | Steven Williams tied the game with a solo home run to right center. A&M 4, AU 4

T4 | The Aggies quickly loaded the bases as Alejo drew a walk prior to Sartori and Frizzell being hit by pitches. Alejo scored on a wild pitch, before Bost slapped a single to right, plating Sartori. Smith worked a 12-pitch at bat, and blooped a single in to shallow left to drive in Frizzell. A&M 7, AU 4

B4 | Miller hit a one-out solo home run to right field. After Woley reached on a walk, Williams hit a two-run homer to right to tie the game. A&M 7, AU 7

B5 | Ryan Dyal reached first after being hit by a pitch, and moved to second as Bliss drew a walk. Miller doubled down the right field line, plating Dyal. Bliss touched home on a passed ball.

T6 | Smith was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and moved in to scoring position on a fielder’s choice. Ty Coleman singled to left, scoring Smith. AU 9, A&M 8

T8 | Thompson led off the frame with a single to center and moved to second on a Coleman walk. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, and later scored on a throwing error. Alejo, who reached on the error, touched home as Sartori smashed a single off the wall in left. A&M 11, AU 9

UP NEXT

Sunday’s rubber match is slated to begin at 1:02 p.m.