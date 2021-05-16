Advertisement

Art in the Park hopes to prove anyone can be an artist

Inaugural event also seeks to raise awareness for causes fighting diabetes and childhood cancers
By Andy Krauss
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - All kinds of artistic activities were front and center for young artists at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Saturday morning.

The College Station Noon Lions Club sponsored the first-ever Art in the Park event. Kids had the chance to put their creativity on display with watercolors, veggie painting, eco art, pointillism, and a host of other art forms.

Giving kids a number of options to express themselves was the main goal.

”We want them to know that anybody can be an artist,” Co-organizer of the event and Noon Lions Club member Katina Osth said. “You just have to find the right medium. Maybe you think, ‘Oh, I’m not an artist.’ If you go visit our pointillism table, these ladies will have you creating works of art. It’s beautiful what they can create.”

Some of today’s paintings that the kids worked on will be auctioned off to the community. The proceeds will be used to help causes fighting hunger, diabetes, and childhood cancers. Osth says more details on that will be released shortly.

“We’re excited to offer this event because we’re looking for a place to socialize since COVID has kept us away,” Osth said. “But the Lions Club is also very big on promoting causes, like fighting diabetes and informing families how to live with it.”

Osth hopes to have another Art in the Park event later this year and make them happen twice annually moving forward.

“It’s a way to bring people together and bond,” Osth said. “I have already met a couple of people who I did not know before 10 a.m. today. I’ve also gotten lots of great ideas and made connections to do more for the community. The Lions Club is all about serving the community, and any funds that we raise go back into our community like the Fun for All Playground. That’s a great example of it.”

Art in the Park was a free event and occurred between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

