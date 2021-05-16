Brazos County First Responders BBQ Cookoff returns after missing 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County’s first responders fired up their grills on St. Nick’s Green this weekend for some friendly competition in their annual BBQ cookoff.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Brazos County First Responders Association, which hosts the event each year. Whether it was brisket, chicken, ribs, or sausages, it found its way onto the grill. Friday even featured a wild game competition with buffalo and quail.

But the cookoff is about much more than just raising money. The comradery it promotes among our local law enforcement officers and firefighters is what makes it such a popular event.

BCFRA President Jerry Barrett says that’s why everyone involved encourages it to happen year after year.

”While they work with each other a lot, they may not see each other for a while,” Barrett said. “They get out here and you can see the people who haven’t seen each other in a while. They have a big time, and there’s a little rivalry between some of the teams, so they enjoy it. It gives them a chance to kick back and relax.”

Each year, the cookoff raises between $10,000 and $15,000.

”We raise a lot of money, and we help families of firefighters, police officers, and civilian families too,” BCFRA Vice President Kenny Elliott said.

Despite cancelling the event last year because of COVID, the BCFRA has hosted the cookoff for nearly a decade. It also has a legacy that honors one of its own.

“If you remember Brian Bachmann, who was killed in the line of duty, this came about as a result of that,” Barrett said. “Scott Medlin, who owns Santa’s Wonderland, got in touch with us and wanted to do something for law enforcement. To make a long story short, this is what came out of that meeting, and it’s just developed from there. That’s what the real purpose of this is.”

