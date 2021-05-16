Highway 6 in Waller County reopens following crash and road closure

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waller County stopped all traffic Sunday evening but is now back open.

The collision was reported between Highway 290 and FM 2 but no other details were immediately available.

Drivers stuck in traffic have been in touch with KBTX and said they were at a standstill for at least an hour. One driver said she saw a medical helicopter on the scene of the crash.

A dispatcher with Waller County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was a crash but couldn’t provide any other information. A spokesman with DPS said troopers had just arrived on the scene and also had no other details at this time.

