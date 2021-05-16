Highway 6 in Waller County reopens following crash and road closure
A vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waller County stopped all traffic Sunday evening.
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waller County stopped all traffic Sunday evening but is now back open.
The collision was reported between Highway 290 and FM 2 but no other details were immediately available.
Drivers stuck in traffic have been in touch with KBTX and said they were at a standstill for at least an hour. One driver said she saw a medical helicopter on the scene of the crash.
A dispatcher with Waller County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was a crash but couldn’t provide any other information. A spokesman with DPS said troopers had just arrived on the scene and also had no other details at this time.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.