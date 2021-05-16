FLASH FLOOD WATCH for parts of the Brazos Valley until Wednesday Morning
8″ to 10″ of rain may collect before the end of the week
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the following counties until 7 am WEDNESDAY.
• Milam • Robertson • Leon
- WHAT: Rainfall totals 3″ to 6″ in the coming days, with localized 8″+ possible within the advisory area
- WHEN: Early Sunday through 7 am Wednesday
- WHY: Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected to pass through the advisory area. Repeating heavy rain or particularly strong storms could cause localized areas of flooding. Flooding may occur in urban or poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
