FLASH FLOOD WATCH for parts of the Brazos Valley until Wednesday Morning

8″ to 10″ of rain may collect before the end of the week
A Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley through Wednesday morning.
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the following counties until 7 am WEDNESDAY.

• Milam • Robertson • Leon

  • WHAT: Rainfall totals 3″ to 6″ in the coming days, with localized 8″+ possible within the advisory area
  • WHEN: Early Sunday through 7 am Wednesday
  • WHY: Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected to pass through the advisory area. Repeating heavy rain or particularly strong storms could cause localized areas of flooding. Flooding may occur in urban or poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Over half a foot of rain is expected to fall over much of Texas over the next 5 to 7 days.
