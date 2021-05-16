Advertisement

Gas station worker nearly hit as truck plows into pump

By KOVR Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Calif. (KOVR) - A California gas station worker had a very close call when he was almost hit by a driver who plowed through a pump. He says his slow-moving nature is what saved him.

Jesse Huizar, a Texaco employee in Auburn, California, had just started his shift Thursday and was emptying out trash cans around the gas station lot when a Ford truck got a little too close for comfort.

“And then, I see the bottom of this truck, just flying through,” Huizar said.

Security camera footage captured the chaos as investigators say an elderly woman plowed through a stop sign, flew across the intersection and headed straight for Huizar. The truck took out a gas pump and went airborne, landing between two cars and what’s known as a “vapor separator,” equipment that’s highly flammable.

Huizar says his slow-moving nature saved his life.

“It was amazing, man,” he said. “Two minutes earlier, I was in trouble. I’m glad I’m an old, slow man.”

Tina Kaspar, the Texaco manager, ran to shut off the pumps and make sure Huizar and the driver were OK.

“That all happened so fast, so until we looked at the camera did we really realize the magnitude of it,” she said. “We nickname him ‘Lucky’ now, and you know, he definitely has an angel. We know that.”

While crews work to install a new pump, Huizar says he knows his life was spared by mere inches but has no concerns about heading back to work.

The driver suffered some cuts and bruises but is expected to be OK. Investigators say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

