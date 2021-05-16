Advertisement

Mu paces Aggies on final day of SEC Championships

Texas A&M's Athing Mu after winning the 400m at the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Texas A&M's Athing Mu after winning the 400m at the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three Aggies picked up individual SEC titles, and the A&M Women’s 4x400m relay took home gold on the final day of the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at E.B. Cushing Stadium Saturday.

Freshman phenom Athing Mu won the 400m in 49.84 seconds. It’s her first time running sub-50 and it set a new SEC Championship record and is the fastest time run in college this year. Mu also anchored the A&M Women’s 4x400m relay team, which won with a collegiate-leading time in 3:26.17.

A couple of other Aggies on the women’s team took home silver medals. Deborah Acquah finished 2nd in the triple jump in 46-4.25. Tyra Gittens added more hardware to her outstanding weekend with a 2nd place finish in the High Jump at 6-2.25. Gittens won the heptathlon yesterday in a record-breaking performance where she leaped 6-4.75 in the Heptathlon High Jump.

For the Aggie men, Brandon Miller won the 800m in 1:45.95 to set a new facility record and personal best. Moitalel Mpoke won the 400m hurdles in a collegiate-leading time of 48.89.

Bryce Deadmon came in 2nd in the 400m in a personal best of 44.50. Deadmon also ran a stellar anchor leg in the 4x400 relay to finish 2nd in 3:01.73 (just .02 seconds off Kentucky for 1st place).

As a team, Arkansas won for both men and women. The Aggie women finished 4th (82 points) and the Aggie men finished 7th (67 points).

