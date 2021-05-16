No. 8 Texas A&M Tennis Challenges No. 16 Mississippi State in Round of 16

ORLANDO, Fla. – The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will take on No. 16 Mississippi State in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 Monday at 6 p.m. (CT) at the USTA National Campus.

The winner of Monday’s match will take on the winner between No. 1 Florida and No. 17 Illinois on Thursday, May 20 in the quarterfinals.

A&M and Mississippi State faced off on March 5 as the Aggies posted a 6-1 triumph in Starkville. After earning the doubles point A&M’s Hady Habib, Valentin Vacherot, Carlos Aguilar, Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot picked up singles wins. The Aggies own a 9-6 all-time record against the Bulldogs.

The Aggies advanced to Orlando through a pair of 4-1 victories in Bryan-College Station last weekend. A&M danced past New Mexico and Oklahoma by earning the doubles point in each match followed by singles wins from Vacherot, Habib, Schachter, Pierce Rollins and Guido Marson.

The 2021 selection marked the 28th overall appearance for the men’s tennis team in the NCAA Tournament, including each of the last 27 tournaments. In the last NCAA Tournament that took place, the Aggies hosted first and second round matches as they bested Texas A&M Corpus Christi before falling to OU in the second round.

The NCAA Selection Committee named Florida (1), Baylor (2), Tennessee (3), Texas (4), Virginia (5), North Carolina (6), TCU (7), Texas A&M (8), UCF (9), Wake Forest (10), Georgia (11), Southern Cal (12), South Carolina (13), Kentucky (14), Ole Miss (15) and Illinois (16) the national seeds. In addition to the seven national seeds from the SEC, four additional teams were named to the field of 64 (Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Mississippi State). Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and Ole Miss are also taking part in Monday’s Round of 16 in Orlando.

TEXAS A&M HEAD COACH STEVE DENTON QUOTES

On Facing Mississippi State…

“We now that we are going to be in a big fight with Mississippi State on Monday. You can throw out that regular season match in Starkville as both teams are considerably different today. I think that this match will come down to which team is clutch on the big points.”

On playing at the USTA National Campus earlier this season…

“It is always good to be familiar with your surroundings and know what to expect from the courts. We were fortunate to be able to play here earlier in the season against UCF, but we know that Mississippi State beat them last Sunday on the same courts.”

DENTON’S 15TH YEAR AT THE HELM

- Texas A&M Head Coach Steve Denton stands is second all-time in wins at Texas A&M, holding 307 victories in Aggieland heading into the NCAA Tournament Round of 16. Denton trails David Kent (318-161; 1979-96) on the all-time wins list after becoming the second A&M coach to cross 300-win mark with a 5-2 win over No. 6 TCU earlier this year.

- The Aggies have won at least 20 matches in each of the last six complete seasons under head coach Steve Denton and eight times in his 15-year tenure. Four times during the last decade, Texas A&M has hit the 25-win mark, winning 25 in 2010, 29 in 2011, 25 in 2014 and 27 in 2016.

- The Aggies have made 27-straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, hosting the first and second round for the past eight seasons.

NCAA NOTES

- The Aggies are 45-28 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Round of Sixteen 15 times, the Round of Eight three times and the NCAA Semifinal once, in 2018.

- Head Coach Steve Denton is 2513 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

- With this season’s appearance, Texas A&M has advanced to 28 NCAA Tournaments and made 27 consecutive appearances.

NCAA ROUND OF 16

(USTA National Campus, Orlando, Florida)

Monday, May 17

No. 8 Texas A&M (18-8) vs No. 16 Mississippi State (18-9), 6 p.m. (CT)

FOLLOW THE MATCH

Fans can watch Monday’s match via the TennisONE App on their phones or at www.tennis.one. Fans can follow live scores of the match against Mississippi State at http://tx.ag/21NCAAMSU.