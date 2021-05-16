Advertisement

Police: Drunk driver crashes into two parked vehicles in downtown Bryan

By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after driving into two parked vehicles in downtown Bryan, according to a police report.

Luis Miguel Trevino, 48, of Bryan, was arrested and charged with drinking while intoxicated and released on a $2,000 bond.

Bryan police say around 3:00 a.m. Trevino hit the parked vehicles near a restaurant in the 900 block of N. Bryan Street near W. 17th Street.

According to the arrest report, Trevino admitted to having a twelve-pack of beer before the crash.

No injuries were reported.

