Rounds of rain & storms lead to mid-late week heavy rain concern

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7am Wednesday for Milam, Robertson, & Leon Counties | Scattered rain from Sunday was wrapping up as the afternoon turned into evening. There should be a lull in wet weather this evening -- depending on how well North Texas activity holds together, showers to a stray rumble are not ruled out again after 3-4am. Monday will generally be a warm and muggy day. While the coverage won’t reach all of us, afternoon dynamics will support the chance for scattered rain and a few strong thunderstorms through early evening. Isolated severe storm (wind / hail) is not ruled out, but the odds remain low. Any stronger storm will need to be monitored for heavy rain & the potential for brief, low-lying & street flooding.

That flood concern becomes real as we continue into the week. A slow-moving upper-level low will spit small disturbances across Texas that could lead to multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. A smaller low-pressure may set up in South Texas by Wednesday. That would wedge the Brazos Valley and Southeast Texas between it and a bigger high-pressure system over the Southeastern US. Together, that would turn on a fire-hose of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico running straight north-to-south either in or near our area. The result could yield 6″ to 9″ of widespread rain, with localized 10″ to 15″ totals not ruled out by the end of the week -- most of which is forecast to fall Wednesday & Thursday. As of Sunday evening’s data, that localized risk seems to set up around or on the I-45 corridor. Along with heavy rain and flooding, any storm this week could become severe, with damaging wind being the main concern. Pocket change size hail or a brief tornado / funnel cannot be ruled out, as well. This is a week that it is particularly important to be aware of the weather around you. We will take things day-by-day but the theme this week is several rounds of wet and rumbly weather.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms. Low: 68. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain & thunderstorms. High: 86. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain & storms. Low: 72. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain & thunderstorms. High: 81. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

