Southern Drag Boat Association opens 2021 season at Lake Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southern Drag Boat Association opened its 2021 season on Lake Bryan with a three-day race event this weekend.

The races provide an early summer boost to the local economy by attracting racers and enthusiasts alike from all over the country. The roar of the engines that allow the boats to glide across the water at blazing speeds is just one aspect that draws a committed fan base out to wherever these vessels set their mark at the starting line.

🚤Drag Boats + Draft Beer🍻



The Southern Drag Boat Association will be showing off their boats at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. this evening before they head out Lake Bryan for this weekend’s races.



Come out to enjoy a pint & meet the racers! 🏁



📍: 701 N Main Street, #BryanTX pic.twitter.com/LvnQWDjG3s — Destination Bryan (@VisitBryanTX) May 13, 2021

“You can’t beat it man,” David Schelski, who lives in Montgomery and was once a boat mechanic by trade, said. “The engine, the speed, the smell of the fuel, I mean the whole deal. People having fun. It’s just awesome.”

“It’s just been a wonderful family atmosphere,” Galveston resident Lisa Winfrey said. “Last night, we were driving around. There are bands playing, there are kids playing. It’s just wonderful.”

Lifetime fans like Schelski, who also owns a boat and has participated in races himself, came from all over the place to watch 78 different boats compete, some reaching speeds in excess of 200 miles per hour.

David Carroll is a former racer and the series director. He says Lake Bryan is a great fit for their races.

“Miles per hour magnifies on the water, so going 30 miles per hour on the water and you’re in a regular boat, you think you’re really going fast,” Carroll said. “Well, you can imagine what 150 feels like, so it’s pretty incredible.”

Carroll says this is the first time the SDBA has raced in Bryan since 2007. Drawing fans from all over the country, the competition gives an early summer boost to the local economy.

“In Paris, Texas and different places that we go, we come in just on a two-day event, and we’re working on the heads in beds deal and filling these motels up and doing that,” Carroll said. “But like in Paris, we’ll go in there and fill 600 beds.”

Carroll also says drag boat racing is very much a family-oriented sport. Not only that, but he says the sport’s following considers themselves a family in itself. It’s another reason the races command such a dedicated fanbase that often travels with the circuit’s events.

“We’re coming off a tough year,” Carroll said. “We’ve been involved with the First Fridays for a couple weeks in promoting this deal, so coming to Bryan and having a pretty good turnout yesterday and looking for a big day today, we’re glad to be back.”

Carroll says they’ll have a better idea of the exact economic impact this race had on Bryan-College Station after it wraps up on Sunday.

Schelski was one of those fans sitting lakeside back in 2007 who can attest to the sport’s growing impact and influence.

“I notice there are more people here now, especially the racers, and they’ve probably gotten a lot quicker too,” Schelski said with a laugh.

There’s still time to check out these boats and their uproarious engines in action. People can catch the final round of races Sunday morning, which are scheduled to get underway beginning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.