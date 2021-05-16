Advertisement

Three people shot overnight in Washington County

Several vehicles and a building were also damaged by gunfire, according to the sheriff
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Three people are recovering after being shot just after midnight in Washington County, KBTX has confirmed.

Sheriff Otto Hanak says the victims, ages 29 to 40, were shot just after midnight in the 18000 block of Highway 105 between Navasota and Brenham but a news release didn’t identify specifically where it happened. The release did say a building and several vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

A medical helicopter and ambulances rushed the victims to hospitals in the Bryan-College Station area, said Sheriff Hanak. All victim’s conditions were stable on Sunday morning.

Investigators say numerous leads are being followed up on to help identify the suspects but if anyone has information related to this crime they should contact Washington County authorities at 979-277-7373. The Texas Rangers are also assisting with the investigation.

On scene authorities were assisted by Navasota, Brenham, and Blinn Police Departments.

