Bearkat and Jack Rabbit fans kick off Sunday’s game with tailgating

FRISCO, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of fans showed up early at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, kicking off Sunday’s game with tailgating in the parking lots.

Jack Rabbit Fans like Joe Schulte traveled from out of state just to experience this moment.

“We’re just having a really good time getting together, making new friends. It’s a great time here in Texas,” said Schulte.

Schulte says tailgating is a taste of a back-to-normal football season come fall.

“It’s nice to have a little preview of what tailgating is going to be like again next fall,” said Schulte.

Hunstville resident Randy Psencik says despite waiting until spring to play it’s been a great season.

“We’re just thankful that we actually have a season that we can play. It’s been a tremendous experience to have spring football. It’s kind of different and unique but we’re back here at the National Championship and we’re so excited,” said Psencik.

The Bearkats came out on top winning the first-ever FCS NationL Championship, 23 to 21.

“We really had no idea what we were going into and surprisingly Sam Houston was able to pull it out,” said Bailey Eickenloff a Sam Houston student.

“We have been waiting to win this game for years,” said Joseph Silvas Fort Worth resident. “That last touch down was just over the top. I mean you’re just like ‘oh my gosh is it going to be this year that once again we just don’t get there to the mountain top?’ and it just played out so well for us.

