Bryan mayor on CDC mask guidance: ‘Businesses are caught in the middle a little bit’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson says he thinks the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for fully vaccinated Americans is “appropriate.”

“I think it’s time to get back to life,” said Nelson of the guidance that no longer recommends mask-wearing or social distancing for fully vaccinated people.

However, the CDC was clear that private businesses may still require patrons to don masks while on their premises. Nelson says this might be difficult to navigate for some Bryan businesses.

“There are still some people who are concerned, and businesses are caught in the middle a little bit,” said Nelson. He called for respect and kindness in dealing with these situations.

Nelson also offered his thoughts on more bike and walking paths coming to Bryan. The city will pay 20% of the cost for these shared-used paths, and the Texas Department of Transportation will pick up the rest of the bill.

“It allows us to ease our transportation issues, have a better quality of life, and work with TxDOT to do that… It’ll allow us to make our community more bike-able, more walkable,” said Nelson.

Finally, Nelson commented on the city’s search for a company to take over management of the Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan.

“We want the Queen to be more than just an asset: we want it to be utilized so that the community can enjoy the fruits of all this work we put in to make these beautiful facilities available,” said Nelson.

