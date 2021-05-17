Cavalry FC Fall to Sharks in Season Opener on the Road

Bryan-College Station, TX (May 16, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC kicked off its 2021 season with a 2-1 loss to the Corpus Christi FC Sharks.

After securing a quick goal with their powerful striking offense, the Cavalry FC could not overcome the hometown advantage held by Corpus Christi. The Cavalry FC fall to a 0-1-0 record on the season while the Sharks advance to 1-0-0.

Brazos Valley took an early lead with a goal by forward Ronaldo Brown, taking advantage of an assist from defender Nick Burnz. The Cavalry FC went into halftime holding the lead thanks to multiple netminding saves by goalkeeper Michael Meija.

Following adjustments made during the break, Corpus Christi secured the narrow victory for the Sharks with two swift goals.

The Cavalry FC return to action on Saturday, May 22 at Edible Field in Bryan, where they will face newly USL League 2 expansion the Round Rock SC Rams for the Cavalry’s home opener. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Edible Field.

For tickets and information, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvcavalryfc.com. To stay up to date on all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC, follow the team on Facebook: www.facebook.com/BVCavalryFC, Twitter: @BVCavalryFC and Instagram: @BVCavalryFC.