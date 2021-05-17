Advertisement

Deadline to file federal income taxes is Monday

Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.
Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tax Day is here.

Monday, May 17, is the official deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax returns.

That’s a month later than usual because of the pandemic.

There are some exceptions to the deadline. The Internal Revenue Service has extended the federal tax deadline for residents of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana to June 15 because of February storms that impacted those states.

Don’t expect your refund anytime soon. An unusually large backlog of returns from 2019 and 2020 are being processed and are likely to be delayed.

The IRS said it’s taking longer to process mailed documents, such as paper tax returns.

Most states have also extended their tax deadlines to May 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Three people are recovering after being shot just after midnight in Washington County, KBTX has...
Three people shot overnight in Washington County
A vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waller County stopped all traffic Sunday evening.
Highway 6 in Waller County reopens following crash and road closure
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Austin & Waller counties until 4pm Sunday, and for...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH for parts of the Brazos Valley until Wednesday Morning
According to the arrest report, Luis Trevino admitted to having a twelve-pack of beer before...
Police: Drunk driver crashes into two parked vehicles in downtown Bryan

Latest News

5/13
From the Ground Up: Texas grain dependent on many factors
The South Carolina governor signed into law a bill forcing death row inmates to choose between...
SC gov. signs bill forcing death row inmates to choose between firing squad, electric chair
5/17
Monday PinPoint Forecast
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square....
AT&T to combine media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal