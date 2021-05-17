Advertisement

Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole

The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.(Source: Cobb County Animal Services)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole.

Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services.

“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed,” an animal services Instagram post said. “The owner was located shortly after.”

Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog. He was checking a property and found the dog in a hole. Cobb Fire...

Posted by Cobb County Animal Services on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

It’s unclear how long the dog was in the hole.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are recovering after being shot just after midnight in Washington County, KBTX has...
Three people shot overnight in Washington County
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
A vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waller County stopped all traffic Sunday evening.
Highway 6 in Waller County reopens following crash and road closure
Multiple inches of rain are expected to fall in and around the Brazos Valley this week.
Heavy rain threat brings flood concerns to the Brazos Valley this week
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Austin & Waller counties until 4pm Sunday, and for...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH for parts of the Brazos Valley until Wednesday Morning

Latest News

Adam Price was located and arrested in Pacifica, California Sunday evening. Bellevue Police...
2 children found dead in Nebraska home; father arrested in California
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on...
Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights
This photo from the Department of Justice shows Capitol riot suspect Patrick Montgomery.
Jan. 6 riot suspect on house arrest after mountain lion kill
FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges