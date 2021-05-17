FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect until Thursday morning
Localized totals of rain may exceed 10″ by Thursday morning
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms unfold over the coming days, the National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for the following counties until 7 am THURSDAY.
• Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Waller • Washington • Walker
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the following counties until 7 am WEDNESDAY (although it could be extended in time at some point):
• Milam • Robertson • Leon
- WHAT: Rainfall totals between 4″ and 8″ possible over the next 48 to 72 hours. Localized totals may exceed 10″ by Thursday morning
- WHEN: Now through Thursday, with the heaviest rain and highest flood concern expected Wednesday
- WHY: Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected to pass through the advisory area. Repeating heavy rain or particularly strong storms could cause localized areas of flooding. Flooding may occur in urban or poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause long-term flooding of creeks, streams, rivers, and roads by Wednesday afternoon.
