From the Ground Up: Texas grain dependent on many factors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Kurtz has been a farmer and rancher in Central Texas for decades. Corn and wheat have been good, but sorghum has been a popular crop for Texas recently, thanks to foreign demand for animal feed.

Foreign demand for animal feed has skyrocketed with sorghum and corn. Texas can push out some bushels, but the king of corn is still the Midwest.

“Our corn really comes off before the Midwest really knows their potential of their full crop,” Kurtz says. “So a lot of times we’re waiting until the fall after our crop has been harvested and stored to really know what direction the market is going to take, what the real, actual yield is, when they get into the fields and determine what kind of carry over the US is going to have.”

While corn can be a big export for Texans, they often have to rely on out of state to determine their prices.

“Our market does follow the US crop or the Midwest crop because they grow so many more bushels than we do,” Kurtz says. “Our local market, though, can really vary depending on our production, especially if they have transportation issues.”

With Corn at a 7 year high, Kurtz thinks the potential for a great year is in reach.

“I’d like to see 125 bushel plus corn; we started this crop a little behind rainfall and we’re still lacking rain so we’re going to need some substantial rain,” Kurtz said a couple weeks ago.

Substantial rain (hopefully not too much) is on the way this week.

