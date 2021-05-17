Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Texas grain dependent on many factors

By Max Crawford
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Kurtz has been a farmer and rancher in Central Texas for decades. Corn and wheat have been good, but sorghum has been a popular crop for Texas recently, thanks to foreign demand for animal feed.

Foreign demand for animal feed has skyrocketed with sorghum and corn. Texas can push out some bushels, but the king of corn is still the Midwest.

“Our corn really comes off before the Midwest really knows their potential of their full crop,” Kurtz says. “So a lot of times we’re waiting until the fall after our crop has been harvested and stored to really know what direction the market is going to take, what the real, actual yield is, when they get into the fields and determine what kind of carry over the US is going to have.”

While corn can be a big export for Texans, they often have to rely on out of state to determine their prices.

“Our market does follow the US crop or the Midwest crop because they grow so many more bushels than we do,” Kurtz says. “Our local market, though, can really vary depending on our production, especially if they have transportation issues.”

With Corn at a 7 year high, Kurtz thinks the potential for a great year is in reach.

“I’d like to see 125 bushel plus corn; we started this crop a little behind rainfall and we’re still lacking rain so we’re going to need some substantial rain,” Kurtz said a couple weeks ago.

Substantial rain (hopefully not too much) is on the way this week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are recovering after being shot just after midnight in Washington County, KBTX has...
Three people shot overnight in Washington County
A vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waller County stopped all traffic Sunday evening.
Highway 6 in Waller County reopens following crash and road closure
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Austin & Waller counties until 4pm Sunday, and for...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH for parts of the Brazos Valley until Wednesday Morning
According to the arrest report, Luis Trevino admitted to having a twelve-pack of beer before...
Police: Drunk driver crashes into two parked vehicles in downtown Bryan

Latest News

5/17
Monday PinPoint Forecast
Mayor Andrew Nelson on BVTM
Bryan mayor on BVTM
COVID in Context: May 17
COVID in Context: May 17
Bearkat and Jack Rabbit fans kick off Sunday?s game with tailgating
Bearkat and Jack Rabbit fans kick off Sunday?s game with tailgating