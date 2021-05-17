Heavy rain, isolated severe weather expected this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All signs still point to a soggy week of weather across the state of Texas and the Brazos Valley. In addition to an isolated severe potential each day, as much as 6-8 inches widespread and localized totals of a foot or more will be possible before the week is over.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties until 7 am Wednesday. They say 3″ to 6″ of rain are possible anywhere from the Red River to the Northern Brazos Valley, with localized 8″ totals possible. More local counties are expected to fall under the same watch sometime later in the week.

MONDAY: Scattered morning downpours will need to be monitored into the afternoon as a weak boundary has set up over the central Brazos Valley. Isolated strong storms with high wind and small hail are not ruled out. New Rainfall: 0.00″ to 0.50″, localized 1″+

MONDAY: Scattered rain/storms expected as early as later this morning.



Won't be raining all day, all week, but multiple rounds of storms are expected. pic.twitter.com/94vDZPKbcA — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) May 17, 2021

Strong storms are possible as early as Monday afternoon across the state, especially west. The main concern ahead of a flooding potential will be for an isolated severe storm in the Brazos Valley through the first half of the week. (KBTX)

TUESDAY: Multiple opportunities for rain are possible through the day as other storms in different parts of Texas steadily fall apart on their journey east. The more anticipated chance for storms arrives through the afternoon, though early morning storms, especially north and west, will be possible. Strong-to-severe storms are possible; brief flooding, damaging wind gusts, hail up to pocket-change size, and brief, spin-up / tornado concerns would be possible. Current timing 3pm (west) to 7pm (northeast) New Rainfall: 0.50″ to 1.25″, localized 1″ - 2″

WEDNESDAY: Multiple complex and clusters of storms are possible from early morning throughout the day. Heavy rain creating street and low-lying flood concerns and damaging wind gusts are the main concerns from sunrise to sunset. New Rainfall: 4″ - 7″, localized higher amounts

THURSDAY: The Brazos Valley will be wedged between two weather features: an area of low pressure over South Texas and high pressure over the Southeastern United States. Together, that would turn on a fire-hose of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico running straight north-to-south either in or near our area. New Rainfall: 1″ -3″, localized higher amounts

FRIDAY - WEEKEND: Scattered rain and thunderstorms remain in the forecast, although the coverage should be lower day-to-day as the low moves out of the area. Any new and additional rainfall will need to be monitored if it falls over areas of previous or ongoing flooding from the week’s rainfall.

Initially, Monday and Tuesday’s water concerns would most likely short-fused and contained to minor street flooding along with creeks, streams, and drainage areas. As rainfall piles and the heaviest potential unfolds, that concern will extent to property, field, and rivers -- specifically the Navasota and Trinity Rivers -- starting Wednesday.

