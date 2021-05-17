Heavy rain threat brings flood concerns to the Brazos Valley this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An extremely active and unsettled weather pattern is underway across Texas and the Brazos Valley. Daily rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected locally, with the heaviest rainfall bringing a potential to dump multiple inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties until 7 am Wednesday. They say 3″ to 6″ of rain are possible anywhere from the Red River to the Northern Brazos Valley, with localized 8″ totals possible. More local counties are expected to fall under the same watch sometime later in the week.

MONDAY: Monday’s rain and storm chance boils down to how well activity holds together in other parts of North and Northwest Texas. The highest chance for wet weather arrives between lunchtime and mid-to-late afternoon. Isolated strong storms with high wind and small hail are not ruled out. New Rainfall: 0.00″ to 0.50″, localized 1″+

Eyes on Monday midday - mid-afternoon



Current forecast suggests that storms drift into the Brazos Valley from the north & northwest. We'll see how well it holds up as it drives through Texas, but it could make for a messy & noisy start to the week #bcstx pic.twitter.com/aPKGZbeVMC — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 17, 2021

TUESDAY: Multiple opportunities for rain are possible through the day as other storms in different parts of Texas steadily fall apart on their journey east. The more anticipated chance for storms arrives through the afternoon. Strong-to-severe storms are possible; brief flooding, damaging wind gusts, hail up to pocket-change size, and brief, spin-up / tornado concerns would be possible. Current timing 3pm (west) to 7pm (northeast) New Rainfall: 0.50″ to 1.25″, localized 1″ - 2″

WEDNESDAY: Multiple complex and clusters of storms are possible during the day. Heavy rain creating street and low-lying flood concerns and damaging wind gusts are the main concerns from sunrise to sunset. New Rainfall: 4″ - 7″, localized higher amounts

THURSDAY: The Brazos Valley will be wedged between two weather features: an area of low pressure over South Texas and high pressure over the Southeastern United States. Together, that would turn on a fire-hose of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico running straight north-to-south either in or near our area. New Rainfall: 1″ -3″, localized higher amounts

Daily rounds of rain and thunderstorms are anticipated this week. Heaviest rainfall is likely to come Wednesday and Thursday (KBTX)

FRIDAY - WEEKEND: Scattered rain and thunderstorms remain in the forecast, although the coverage should be lower day-to-day. Any new and additional rainfall will need to be monitored if it falls over areas of previous or ongoing flooding from the week’s rainfall.

Initially, Monday and Tuesday’s water concerns would most likely short-fused and contained to minor street flooding along with creeks, streams, and drainage areas. As rainfall piles and the heaviest potential unfolds, that concern will extent to property, field, and rivers -- specifically the Navasota and Trinity Rivers -- starting Wednesday.

