Huntsville community celebrating Sam Houston State Football’s first FCS Title win

Sam Houston won in a thrilling game Sunday in Frisco.
Sam Houston State defeated South Dakota State 23-21. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Sam Houston State defeated South Dakota State 23-21. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University is celebrating their big win Sunday for the FCS Title. Everyone from businesses to the campus community are showcasing their Bearkat pride. The football team had a close win against South Dakota State beating them 23-21.

Both alumni and current students say it’s great to put the university in the national spotlight.

News 3′s Clay Falls was in Huntsville Monday and will have reaction in a new report at 6 p.m.

Our previous story on campus reaction prior to the game is here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

