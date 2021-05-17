Rounds of heavy rain, occasional severe weather concerns

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire Brazos Valley | A wide swath of 1″ to 3″ of rain fell Monday afternoon across the Southen Brazos Valley. Rain like this will be the trend as rounds of stormy weather are expected to pass through the area many times over Tuesday through Thursday. In fact, Tuesday has two rounds possible -- both depending on how activity evolves west and southwest of our area. The first could arrive right at the start of your day -- a weakening line of rain and lingering thunderstorms. Still, heavy rain and strong wind may accompany some of this through mid-morning. The second round is the complex to monitor by the late afternoon / early evening hours. Heavy rain, damaging wind, hail up to pocket change size, and maybe even a few spin-up tornado concerns will be possible with the most concerning storms. Another 1″ to 3″ or more is possible.

Wednesday is when the bulk of our heavy, potentially flooding rain concerns come together. While it is not expected to rain the entire day, new rainfall totals between 2″ and 4″ will be possible. By sunrise Thursday, 4″ to 8″ of rain is expected area-wide, with localized totals exceeding 10″. Additional rainfall is expected Thursday, with scattered activity remaining in the forecast both Friday and Saturday. Initially, localized, low-lying and creek / stream flooding will be the general issues. By Wednesday and beyond, river, creek, stream, and long-term road flooding may be problematic through the weekend.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain & storms. Low: 73. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain & thunderstorms. Severe weather possible. High: 86. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. Low: 70. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected. High: 78. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

