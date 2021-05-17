Sam Houston State fans ready for national championship gear

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Bearkat fans are hoping to stock up on new championship gear after their win against South Dakota State this weekend.

Monday morning, Barefoot Campus Outfitter in Huntsville had lots of customers stopping by and phoning in, asking about ordering new shirts.

They’ve already received hundreds of orders online and are expecting to get their first shipment of those brand-new shirts by Tuesday. Sam Houston State won the FCS Title 23-21 Sunday against South Dakota State.

”We’re super excited. From the second we opened the doors this morning we had people coming in asking when we were going to get the shirts in, asking when we’re going to get other stuff, coming in just to buy regular Sam Houston gear. So yeah we’re super excited,” said Kenzie Kluge, Barfoot Campus Outfitter Manager.

“I’m pretty excited. I mean after taking a W, I mean, can’t be mad. Hopefully we’ll continue it on all throughout my years in college and we’ll keep being the greatest school,” said Brandon Cole, an incoming freshman from Longview who was purchasing merchandise at the store.

The university’s book store is also getting national championship merchandise in this week.

