Advertisement

Sam Houston State fans ready for national championship gear

Hundreds of online orders have been placed after the football team won a national championship.
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Bearkat fans are hoping to stock up on new championship gear after their win against South Dakota State this weekend.

Monday morning, Barefoot Campus Outfitter in Huntsville had lots of customers stopping by and phoning in, asking about ordering new shirts.

They’ve already received hundreds of orders online and are expecting to get their first shipment of those brand-new shirts by Tuesday. Sam Houston State won the FCS Title 23-21 Sunday against South Dakota State.

”We’re super excited. From the second we opened the doors this morning we had people coming in asking when we were going to get the shirts in, asking when we’re going to get other stuff, coming in just to buy regular Sam Houston gear. So yeah we’re super excited,” said Kenzie Kluge, Barfoot Campus Outfitter Manager.

“I’m pretty excited. I mean after taking a W, I mean, can’t be mad. Hopefully we’ll continue it on all throughout my years in college and we’ll keep being the greatest school,” said Brandon Cole, an incoming freshman from Longview who was purchasing merchandise at the store.

The university’s book store is also getting national championship merchandise in this week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are recovering after being shot just after midnight in Washington County, KBTX has...
Three people shot overnight in Washington County
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
A vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waller County stopped all traffic Sunday evening.
Highway 6 in Waller County reopens following crash and road closure
Multiple inches of rain are expected to fall in and around the Brazos Valley this week.
Heavy rain threat brings flood concerns to the Brazos Valley this week
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Austin & Waller counties until 4pm Sunday, and for...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH for parts of the Brazos Valley until Wednesday Morning

Latest News

Sam Houston State defeated South Dakota State 23-21. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Huntsville community celebrating Sam Houston State Football’s first FCS Title win
hub
Brazos Hub prepared to unpause operations if community needs arise
vaccine
Texas A&M hosting vaccination event at Castle Heights Park
gear
Sam Houston State fans ready for national championship gear