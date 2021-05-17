Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer reportedly breaks police cruiser window during arrest

Maurice Rollo, 32
Maurice Rollo, 32(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a suspected drug dealer broke a window in a police cruiser with his head while trying to escape custody Sunday.

According to authorities, officers stopped Maurice Rollo, 32, as he pulled into a motel on State Highway 21 for not using turn signals.

Police say Rollo immediately got out of his car and started acting very nervous. As authorities were questioning him, Rollo reportedly said he was going to run.

After a struggle, he was taken into custody and put in the back of a police cruiser. Officers say he used his head to shatter one of the side windows before trying to escape again.

During all this, police searched the car and reportedly found 13 grams of meth and a digital scale, along with more drug paraphernalia.

Rollo was arrested after he was taken to the hospital. He is facing several charges, including manufacture and delivery, assaulting a public servant, and evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are recovering after being shot just after midnight in Washington County, KBTX has...
Three people shot overnight in Washington County
Zand’s Persian Kebabs in Bryan announced Sunday it has raised enough money through sales and...
Zand’s will stay open thanks to customer support and donations
A vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Waller County stopped all traffic Sunday evening.
Highway 6 in Waller County reopens following crash and road closure
Multiple inches of rain are expected to fall in and around the Brazos Valley this week.
Heavy rain threat brings flood concerns to the Brazos Valley this week
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Austin & Waller counties until 4pm Sunday, and for...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH for parts of the Brazos Valley until Wednesday Morning

Latest News

Multiple inches of rain are expected to fall in and around the Brazos Valley this week.
Heavy rain, isolated severe weather expected this week
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Mayor Andrew Nelson on BVTM
Bryan mayor on CDC mask guidance: ‘Businesses are caught in the middle a little bit’
5/13
From the Ground Up: Texas grain dependent on many factors