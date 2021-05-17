Suspected drug dealer reportedly breaks police cruiser window during arrest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a suspected drug dealer broke a window in a police cruiser with his head while trying to escape custody Sunday.

According to authorities, officers stopped Maurice Rollo, 32, as he pulled into a motel on State Highway 21 for not using turn signals.

Police say Rollo immediately got out of his car and started acting very nervous. As authorities were questioning him, Rollo reportedly said he was going to run.

After a struggle, he was taken into custody and put in the back of a police cruiser. Officers say he used his head to shatter one of the side windows before trying to escape again.

During all this, police searched the car and reportedly found 13 grams of meth and a digital scale, along with more drug paraphernalia.

Rollo was arrested after he was taken to the hospital. He is facing several charges, including manufacture and delivery, assaulting a public servant, and evading arrest.

