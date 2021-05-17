Texas A&M hosting vaccination event at Castle Heights Park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Superfund Research Center continues partnering with Brazos County communities to educate and vaccinate residents.

The goal is to answer any questions people might have about the vaccine as well as debunk any false information on safety and efficacy.

Weather permitted, the next COVID-19 vaccine informational meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Castle Heights Park on 1501 Hooper St. in Bryan. If it rains the event will be moved to the Castle Heights Baptist Church at 4504 E SH 21 in Bryan.

Free vaccines will also be available with no appointment needed.

