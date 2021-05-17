Advertisement

Texas A&M Selected to Norman Regional

Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Softball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball makes its 19th-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, as the Aggies were selected to the Norman Regional, the committee announced Sunday.

Texas A&M (31-21) faces Wichita State (39-11-1) on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2, while Oklahoma (45-2) squares off against Morgan State (24-15) at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Oklahoma Sooners have also earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies are making their 31st appearance in the NCAA Championships and hold an 86-67 record all-time. Under head coach Jo Evans, the Maroon & White have appeared in the tournament 21 times.

The winner of the Norman Regional will take on the winner of the Seattle Regional in the Super Regionals. The Seattle Regional features Washington, Michigan, Seattle University and Portland State.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Most Read

Three people are recovering after being shot just after midnight in Washington County, KBTX has...
Three people shot overnight in Washington County
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas
Five kittens found Wednesday inside a box that was place in a trash compactor now have new...
Kittens rescued from trash compactor now have new homes
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Austin & Waller counties until 4pm Sunday, and for...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH for parts of the Brazos Valley until Wednesday Morning
Meow Meow is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 14, 2021. (AHS photos)
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meow Meow

Latest News

during the second half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday...
Bearkats win FCS national championship
No. 10 Women’s Tennis Concludes Season in Round of 16
Aggies Fall in Series Finale at Auburn
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 8 Texas A&M Tennis Challenges No. 16 Mississippi State in Round of 16