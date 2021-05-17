Texas A&M Selected to Norman Regional

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball makes its 19th-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, as the Aggies were selected to the Norman Regional, the committee announced Sunday.

Texas A&M (31-21) faces Wichita State (39-11-1) on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2, while Oklahoma (45-2) squares off against Morgan State (24-15) at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Oklahoma Sooners have also earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies are making their 31st appearance in the NCAA Championships and hold an 86-67 record all-time. Under head coach Jo Evans, the Maroon & White have appeared in the tournament 21 times.

The winner of the Norman Regional will take on the winner of the Seattle Regional in the Super Regionals. The Seattle Regional features Washington, Michigan, Seattle University and Portland State.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.